10:26 PM: A big SFD response is headed for the 3800 block of 20th SW [vicinity map] for a reported house fire. Updates to come.

10:32 PM: Firefighters are focusing efforts on the house’s second floor and attic.

10:40 PM: SFD says the fire is under control and no injuries are involved. “Looks like it was a wall fire,” firefighters also have told dispatch.

10:42 PM: And now the fire’s been declared “tapped” (out).