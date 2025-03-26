FLYOVER ALERT: For Mariners’ season opener Thursday

The Mariners‘ season starts tomorrow, with an evening game vs. Oakland at T-Mobile Park. And the Mariners’ media memo for the homestand reveals the 7:10 pm game will be preceded by a flyover. Since that often means the participating aircraft are sighted over West Seattle in advance, we asked M’s spokesperson Adam Gersch for specifics:”U.S. Navy, flying a pair of EA-18G fighter jets in a south-to-north flight pattern.” Those are also known as Growlers, many of which are based at NAS Whidbey Island.