COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until registration begins for 2025 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

Saturday, May 10, is this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the 20th anniversary edition – coordinated by WSB since the fourth WSCGSD in 2008. We are now two weeks away from the start of registration on April 1. Reminder – WSCGSD is not one big sale at one site, but instead sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula, so after we close registration (which will be open for just over three weeks), we build a map that’s published one week before sale day, plus a list of all the sales identified by number and address, with the short sale summary provided during registration. Official WSCGSD hours on May 10 are 9 am-3 pm; some sellers start early and/or end late – some even add extra day(s)! – so if you’re having a sale, be sure to include that information with your registration (there’s a place on the form).

P.S. For people with just a few things to sell, and/or nowhere to have a sale, so far we’ve heard from the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, which will have community spaces in its big back parking lot, with all proceeds going toward their fundraising for a new van. Others planning to offer community spaces, please let us know ASAP! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.