BIZNOTE: West Seattle Runner seeking ‘Fast Ambassador(s)’

Run fast? West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) could use your help. The shop offers free group runs every week and wants to take them to the next level. Here’s the announcement they asked us to share:

West Seattle Runner is looking for a Fast Ambassador (or 3!) to round out our line-up of offerings for our run group!!! This has been an idea in the works for almost our entire 15 years in business. And so we are now officially on the search.

What we are looking for: Fast Ambassadors to help support and grow a fast contingent to our run group. We have a wonderful group of runners already. We have the middle of the pack paces well covered. We have a Walk Ambassador, Rita, who has welcomed, encouraged and supported our Walker contingent. It has been lovely and we look forward to the continued growth there as well. Over the years, we have experienced folks expressing to us that where we don’t meet their needs is that we don’t have fast enough folks in our group. So, we think the time is ripe to grow this aspect of our running group to better serve all people.

What would our Fast Ambassadors do exactly? We would like to have the Fast Ambassadors share run-group duty in order to be here to run with the fast folks. It’s simple. We would like to be able to post your distance and pace ahead of run group initially to ensure confidence in folks that there will be someone their pace to run with. Over time, this will naturally build a wider range of faster paces as the faster folks come and see that they can have run partners here. The most important thing to cover is group runs on Wednesday and Saturday.

What is in it for our Fast Ambassadors? Other than our extreme gratitude, you will be able to be a leader in our community, will create more runner friendships and enjoy the feeling of helping build something special in our run community by carrying out the West Seattle Runner vision and mission. Practically speaking, we will be able to offer shoes and gear rewards as a thank you.

Who should apply? We want nice people only, no egos. Those who are about something bigger than themselves/service-oriented. Someone who understands that our mission at West Seattle Runner is to continue to build the running community of West Seattle and this happens by helping and supporting others and accepting everyone, no matter where they are on their journey. We want someone who will support the principles of training that we stand for since they are sound and time-tested. Willing to respect what we have built here and understand that others come before self. We do not have hard and fast (pun intended) rules on what pace you have to run in order to be considered. We know we need to start somewhere, and we will likely have a few ambassadors with a pace range, and that is great, over time this will expand.

Reach out with your questions, interest in becoming a Fast Ambassador and any input: lori@westseattlerunner.com. We are super pumped about the future of this!!