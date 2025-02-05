WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Afternoon updates, with two weather alerts

(Photo by Marina Clough)

1:12 PM: Another serious snow shower! So we’re launching afternoon coverage. Here’s a snowman WSB’s Aspen Anderson found in Lincoln Park before the second round of snow:

The sun was out for a bit this morning – Chris Frankovich sent this photo:

The Winter Weather Advisory alert remains in effect until 10 am Thursday. And now we have a second National Weather Service alert – a Cold Weather Advisory that’ll be in effect 10 pm Thursday to 10 am Friday, saying temperatures could drop into the teens.

2:31 PM: The sun’s making an appearance right now, and what fell most recently is melting.