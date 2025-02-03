TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: February’s first weekday

6:01 AM: Good morning – it’s Monday, February 3, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, chance of more snow showers, high in the upper 30s, low tonight in the 20s. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 7:32 am and 5:14 pm.

SCHOOL NOTES

No changes announced for Seattle Public Schools, but as noted here last night, Highline and Vashon Island districts and Summit Atlas are all reported to be starting late. (Added 6:57 am) Kennedy HS is starting two hours late too.

TRANSIT

Metro buses – Regular schedule. If we do see snow, check metrowinter.com!

Water Taxi – Also on a regular schedule today.

Washington State Ferries – M/V Suquamish is currently with M/V Cathlamet on the Triangle Route, with M/V Salish as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!