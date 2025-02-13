HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, frosty February edition

Out on February’s West Seattle Art Walk, we visited the Alki Arts upstairs annex for the first of three days for the Feather in the Wind group show:

That’s Kassie Hennessey, who organized the show. Her work is primarily in graphite. Other artists include Suzanne Uschold, whose work looks like paintings at a distance – but it’s all created from fiber!

Her work includes many West Seattle scenes – on the table, that’s Bruun Idun the Lincoln Park troll! Between Kassie’s work and Suzanne’s work, you’ll find Marie Tornow and her Beachwood Pottery:

Also in the show, Johanna Lindsay and Gretchen Flickinger. They’ll be in the annex (door is just north of the street-level Alki Arts gallery, which is open tonight with art and live music) 12-6 pm Friday and Saturday too. This, and most Art Walk receptions, continues until 8.