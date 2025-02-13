West Seattle, Washington

13 Thursday

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, frosty February edition

February 13, 2025 7:07 pm
Out on February’s West Seattle Art Walk, we visited the Alki Arts upstairs annex for the first of three days for the Feather in the Wind group show:

That’s Kassie Hennessey, who organized the show. Her work is primarily in graphite. Other artists include Suzanne Uschold, whose work looks like paintings at a distance – but it’s all created from fiber!

Her work includes many West Seattle scenes – on the table, that’s Bruun Idun the Lincoln Park troll! Between Kassie’s work and Suzanne’s work, you’ll find Marie Tornow and her Beachwood Pottery:

Also in the show, Johanna Lindsay and Gretchen Flickinger. They’ll be in the annex (door is just north of the street-level Alki Arts gallery, which is open tonight with art and live music) 12-6 pm Friday and Saturday too. This, and most Art Walk receptions, continues until 8.

