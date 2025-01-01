West Seattle, Washington

01 Wednesday

42℉

New Year’s Day orca visit

January 1, 2025 12:45 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

With everything else going on in the area, we have whales too – multiple tips indicate southern residents southbound and transients northbound off west-facing West Seattle.

2 Replies to "New Year's Day orca visit"

  • kjb January 1, 2025 (1:07 pm)
    Watching the orca right now and there is a small skiff with several folks on it that is literally on top of the orca. I hope they are NOAA folks, but I doubt it. 😡

    • WSB January 1, 2025 (1:36 pm)
      If it is researchers, the boat generally says RESEARCH very clearly on the side ….

