New Year’s Day orca visit

With everything else going on in the area, we have whales too – multiple tips indicate southern residents southbound and transients northbound off west-facing West Seattle.
West Seattle, Washington
01 Wednesday
With everything else going on in the area, we have whales too – multiple tips indicate southern residents southbound and transients northbound off west-facing West Seattle.
Watching the orca right now and there is a small skiff with several folks on it that is literally on top of the orca. I hope they are NOAA folks, but I doubt it. 😡
| 2 COMMENTS