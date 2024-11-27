TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday + holiday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, November 27, Thanksgiving Eve. (See our West Seattle Holiday Guide for all the info about Thanksgiving – open restaurants and coffee shops, supermarket hours, free dinners …)

SCHOOLS

No classes at Seattle Public Schools elementaries and K-8s again today, since it’s conference time, but middle and high schools ARE in session; all schools are closed Thursday and Friday.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers, high in the mid-40s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:32 am, while sunset will be at 4:21 pm.

TRANSIT, INFO FOR TODAY + HOLIDAY

Water Taxi today – Regular service today, no service Thursday, service on Friday.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Sealth as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes. Triangle Route will run the weekend schedule on Thanksgiving Day.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule today, Sunday schedule on Thursday, weekday schedule Friday. (Here’s all the Metro holiday info.)

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the south half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the north side. Fairmount Avenue remains closed beneath the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!