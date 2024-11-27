West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday + holiday info

November 27, 2024 6:00 am
6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, November 27, Thanksgiving Eve. (See our West Seattle Holiday Guide for all the info about Thanksgiving – open restaurants and coffee shops, supermarket hours, free dinners …)

SCHOOLS

No classes at Seattle Public Schools elementaries and K-8s again today, since it’s conference time, but middle and high schools ARE in session; all schools are closed Thursday and Friday.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers, high in the mid-40s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:32 am, while sunset will be at 4:21 pm.

TRANSIT, INFO FOR TODAY + HOLIDAY

Water Taxi todayRegular service today, no service Thursday, service on Friday.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Sealth as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes. Triangle Route will run the weekend schedule on Thanksgiving Day.

Metro buses todayRegular schedule today, Sunday schedule on Thursday, weekday schedule Friday. (Here’s all the Metro holiday info.)

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the south half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the north side. Fairmount Avenue remains closed beneath the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

