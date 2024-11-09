West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORTS: Stolen Saturn; found lawn mower

Two reader reports:

STOLEN SATURN: DW hopes you can help find their car:

Between the last time my car was seen around 3 pm Wednesday, Nov 7th, and the following morning, my car was stolen from where I normally park it in the North Admiral neighborhood. The car is a red 4-door sedan-style 1999 Saturn SL with a black bra.

If anyone sees this vehicle or saw it in the last two days, please provide this information to the police, (# is 24-316848).

ABANDONED LAWN MOWER: John spotted this at the top of the stairs, 14th/Holden:

