ELECTION RESULTS: Ballot measures – Seattle Transportation Levy passing, 3 of 4 state initiatives failing

This is a big election for ballot measures, Seattle has the $1.5 billion transportation levy; statewide, we have four major initiatives:

SEATTLE PROP 1 (Transportation Levy)

Yes 67%

No 33%

We reported in July about key points of what’s in the levy for West Seattle.

STATEWIDE INITIATIVES (updated 8:50 pm)

INITIATIVE 2066 (Energy)

Yes 51%

No 49%

INITIATIVE 2109 (Repeals capital-gains tax)

No 63%

Yes 37%

INITIATIVE 2117 (Repeals Climate Commitment Act)

No 62%

Yes 38%

INITIATIVE 2124 (Long-term care insurance)

No 56%

Yes 44%

While the Seattle transportation levy result won’t change until tomorrow’s results update, the statewide ones are likely to evolve through the evening, so we’ll update them when needed.