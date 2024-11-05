ELECTION RESULTS: Ballot measures – Seattle Transportation Levy passing, 3 of 4 state initiatives failing

This is a big election for ballot measures, Seattle has the $1.5 billion transportation levy; statewide, we have four major initiatives:
SEATTLE PROP 1 (Transportation Levy)
Yes 67%
No 33%
We reported in July about key points of what’s in the levy for West Seattle.
STATEWIDE INITIATIVES (updated 8:50 pm)
INITIATIVE 2066 (Energy)
Yes 51%
No 49%
INITIATIVE 2109 (Repeals capital-gains tax)
No 63%
Yes 37%
INITIATIVE 2117 (Repeals Climate Commitment Act)
No 62%
Yes 38%
INITIATIVE 2124 (Long-term care insurance)
No 56%
Yes 44%
While the Seattle transportation levy result won’t change until tomorrow’s results update, the statewide ones are likely to evolve through the evening, so we’ll update them when needed.
