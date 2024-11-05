West Seattle, Washington

05 Tuesday

42℉

ELECTION RESULTS: Ballot measures – Seattle Transportation Levy passing, 3 of 4 state initiatives failing

November 5, 2024 8:07 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

checkbox.jpgThis is a big election for ballot measures, Seattle has the $1.5 billion transportation levy; statewide, we have four major initiatives:

SEATTLE PROP 1 (Transportation Levy)

Yes 67%
No 33%

We reported in July about key points of what’s in the levy for West Seattle.

STATEWIDE INITIATIVES (updated 8:50 pm)

INITIATIVE 2066 (Energy)

Yes 51%
No 49%

INITIATIVE 2109 (Repeals capital-gains tax)

No 63%
Yes 37%

INITIATIVE 2117 (Repeals Climate Commitment Act)

No 62%
Yes 38%

INITIATIVE 2124 (Long-term care insurance)

No 56%
Yes 44%

While the Seattle transportation levy result won’t change until tomorrow’s results update, the statewide ones are likely to evolve through the evening, so we’ll update them when needed.

Share This

1 Reply to "ELECTION RESULTS: Ballot measures - Seattle Transportation Levy passing, 3 of 4 state initiatives failing"

  • K November 5, 2024 (8:22 pm)
    Reply

    Yay!  Excited to see the Transportation Levy doing so well!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.