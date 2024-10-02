WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 15 notes

(Steve Bender photographed this Chorus Frog at White Center Pond)

Here's our reminder list of what's happening:

ROSH HASHANAH: The Jewish New Year begins at sundown and continues until sundown Friday.

CITY BUDGET BRIEFING: Happening right now (started at 9:30), the City Council, meeting as the Select Budget Committee, is continuing to get department-by-department overviews of Mayor Harrell‘s budget proposal. Today: the Office of Housing and Seattle Fire Department. Documents are linked to the agenda here; live stream is via Seattle Channel.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am. Details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SOUND TRANSIT DROP-IN MEETING #3: 11 am to 1 pm, Sound Transit reps will be at Gallery B612 (1915 First Ave. S.) in SODO for the last of three drop-in meetings to answer questions about the West Seattle light-rail project, now that its Final Environmental Impact Statement is out and the ST Board has to finalize routing and station locations. Sstrictly drop-in, no presentation planned, no open-mic commenting, etc.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Second of four days to bring your work to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase, as explained in our preview. Library hours today are 12 pm-8 pm.

TODDLER STORY TIME AT THE LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers can help K-12 students with their homework.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four trivia options tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two games! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

KUNDALINI YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm with Inner Alchemy at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35; ticket link is in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

