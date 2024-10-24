TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Thursday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, October 24th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy, becoming sunny, high in the mid-50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:42 am, while sunset will be at 6:03 pm.

ROAD WORK

*The low bridge will be closed Friday through Sunday (October 25-27) for cylinder re-installation, scheduled to start at 7 am Friday.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side, until the project switches sides, likely next week. Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

ANOTHER WEEKEND CLOSURE ZONE

*Sunday’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival means an expanded street-closure zone on Sunday – adding the Summer Fest-footprint blocks of California south of Alaska and Alaska between 42nd and 44th.

EAST MARGINAL PROJECT ZONE CHANGES

From an <strong>SDOT update:

Starting this week, people biking and walking are routed onto the new curb-separated asphalt path on the west side of E Marginal Way S between S Spokane St and S Horton St. At S Horton St, people biking and walking will shift back to a temporary, vehicle-separated shared-use path in the center of E Marginal Way S. At approximately S Holgate Street: Northbound travelers are routed back to the existing sidewalk on the west side of the street

Southbound travelers are routed back to the existing bike lane on the west side of the street

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, no “unscheduled third boat” this week and likely next. Keep updated via bulletins.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!