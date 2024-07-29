West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Silverado; abandoned suitcase

July 29, 2024 3:15 pm
Two reader reports:

STOLEN BLACK SILVERADO: James‘s just-purchased-this-week black 2000 Chevy Silverado was parked in the 4400 block of 51st SW when someone stole it between midnight and 7 am Sunday. It had temporary plates, A7524144, good through 9/7. Police report # is 24-209555. Call 911 if you see it.

ABANDONED SUITCASE: Sent by Pat:

Wondering if this is from a car prowl. If it’s yours, it’s on the west side of Walnut, just north of Stevens. Blue Ricardo suitcase & some kind of jig.

