WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Silverado; abandoned suitcase

Two reader reports:
STOLEN BLACK SILVERADO: James‘s just-purchased-this-week black 2000 Chevy Silverado was parked in the 4400 block of 51st SW when someone stole it between midnight and 7 am Sunday. It had temporary plates, A7524144, good through 9/7. Police report # is 24-209555. Call 911 if you see it.
ABANDONED SUITCASE: Sent by Pat:
Wondering if this is from a car prowl. If it’s yours, it’s on the west side of Walnut, just north of Stevens. Blue Ricardo suitcase & some kind of jig.
