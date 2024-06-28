WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: The list for today/tonight

(WSB photo, Mount Rainier and the bridge seen from T-5 earlier this week)

Highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SSC GARDEN CENTER: South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Open today since warmer weather is expected – Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm; Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (2700 California SW), noon-5:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Swim-meet closure again today.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HAND-BUILD CLAY ANIMALS! At The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), 6:30-9 pm – registration information is in our calendar listing.

STEEL GUITAR AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Fraser Havens performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), uphill – details in our calendar listing.

EMERALD CITY KINGS BALL PRIDE: Drag at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm, $20 advance tickets or $25 at the door.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

SEE ‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: Third-to-last chance! 7:30 pm performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Tonight it’s DJ Supreme La Rock, 9 pm-1 am! (4547 California SW)

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: “Make It Loud!” returns at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring Leeni, Darksparkler, Miloisntreal​. $18 cover, $5 skate.

YOU’RE THE STAR: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

