SDOT @ HPAC and more on the list for your West Seattle Wednesday

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

JUNCTION FC KICKOFF PARTY: It’s the first week for the new pre-pro soccer club West Seattle Junction fC, and Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) invites you to a celebration, 5-7 pm – details in our calendar listing.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: DO fix what IS broke, to reconfigure the saying. Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUNS: The weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run welcomes all levels, 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

SDOT AND MORE AT HPAC: 7 pm online, the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge meets, featuring an SDOT presentation about the department’s proposal for a big change on Highland Park Way hill. Details are on the HPAC website, where you’ll also find the link for attending.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

