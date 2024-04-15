West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 update, as registration continues!

Quick update before we move on with the rest of what’s looking to be a busy news day: We are now 26 days from this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, coordinated by WSB, on Saturday, May 11. Sale registration continues for 10 more days, until Thursday, April 25. We’re now up to 250 sales signed up for spots on the map (which will be available, along with the printable guide of listings, one week before WSCGSD). We’ve reviewed many of the listings already and are making notes for promotional mentions – along with the WSCGSD staples of clothes, toys, books, furniture, etc., we have sellers with coffee equipment, beer-brewing equipment, motorcycle gear, roller skates and roller-derby gear, camping gear … and, as some sellers promise, “much, much more!” Ready to register your sale? Go here!