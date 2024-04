That’s Genevieve, who rejuvenates knives by “traditional hand-sharpening on whetstones.” As listed in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, she’s having a pop-up tomorrow (Tuesday, April 23) at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 9 am-4 pm. $10 per knife. Here’s the FAQ on her Kneighborhood Knives website, in case you have a question before just showing up.