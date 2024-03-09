WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two early morning hit-and-runs

Two hit-run crashes early this morning:

CALIFORNIA/GRAHAM: Thanks to Steve for the aftermath photo:

According to emergency-radio archives, that car was damaged by the driver of another car that hit a tree south of California/Graham around 3:30 am. Initially SFD sent a “rescue extrication” dispatch but it was quickly cancelled when responders learned the other car was empty and its driver had fled the scene. That car (not shown as it apparently was towed away after the crash) was described as a suspected stolen vehicle, with Georgia plates and trashed ignition. According to radio exchanges, the driver who caused the crash might have been racing someone.

17TH/ROXBURY: The report and photo were texted this afternoon: