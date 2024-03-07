TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday arrives

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 7th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

It’s warming up, slightly. Today’s forecadt: Sunny, high 40s. Sunrise will be at 6:36 am, sunset at 6:04 pm.

SO LONG, STANDARD TIME

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday morning (March 10) at 2 am, when it’ll suddenly become 3 am (and the sun will start setting after 7 pm).

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene). Thank you!