SUMMER CAMP: Nonprofit’s nature camps return!

As winter’s end draws near, summer planning speeds up. The regional nonprofit Birds Connect Seattle is offering its nature camps again this year, with locations including Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor), and registration is open now – here’s the announcement we received:

Birds Connect Seattle started Nature Camp in 1982, and for more than 40 years we’ve built a reputation for quality environmental learning, emphasizing experiential outdoor activities that instill an appreciation for nature. Small group instruction with experienced naturalists inspires children to become explorers and stewards of nature.

This summer, we will have camp sessions for 1st-5th grades at Seahurst Park [Burien] from June 24 – August 2, and Explorer West Middle School from August 5-23. Campers will spend the week learning about local urban nature, around various themes: oceans, birds, bugs, art, and more!

Registrations are open now. Learn more here.