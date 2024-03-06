READER REPORT: ‘Quiet Zone’ update

If you travel along the north end of West Marginal Way SW, you’ve seen the work that’s part of the Terminal 5 Quiet Zone project, changing some of the railroad crossings so that trains headed to and from T-5 won’t have to use their horns as much. Don Brubeck sent these photos and update earlier this week:

The T5 Quiet Zone project crew was removing detour barriers and putting signs in place at Chelan/Spokane/West Marginal Way/Delridge to allow bike riders to start using the new curb cut and crossing from the Alki Trail to the Bridge Trail and Duwamish route. The dedicated bike signal is not installed yet. The shared-use path and driveway paving looks like it is nearing completion on east side of West Marginal Way SW from Chelan to 16th/17th SW.

Here’s what the project is meant to provide:

When last we checked in with SDOT at the end of November (also after a photo Don sent), the project was scheduled for completion in May. The project website now says “summer.”