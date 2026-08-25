WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowling while dog waits; business door smashed

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAR PROWLER: The security video and report were sent by Luckie:

Our car was rifled through just after 2 am, near Madison Middle School. Young man wearing a hoodie and green and white Air Jordans, driving a black Hyundai Tucson with what I can only assume is a Very Good black and white dog in the back seat waiting for him to return. We keep nothing of value in the car, so he left empty-handed, but I’m sure his dog is very disappointed in him nonetheless.

BUSINESS DOOR SMASHED: Thanks to Creighton for the photo of what he saw at Jefferson Square this morning – this is the former Supercuts:

We weren’t able to obtain the police-report narrative but the SPD data map says the eventual classification was damage/vandalism rather than burglary.