From cookies to nightlife, here are highlights for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Springlike scene earlier this week outside Holy Family – photo by Gill Loring)

Delayed by breaking news, here’s our list of Friday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: First day, as previewed last night – 12 locations with booths today, as early as 2 pm and as late as 8 pm.

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BRITTANY DAVIS AT EASY STREET: Record-release party and live performance, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW). Free, all ages.

SWEET, SWEET MUSIC: Music, poetry, and dessert! 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), $10 suggested donation, kids free.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Tonight, you can enjoy the acoustic Circle of Songs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Royal Blunder, Mourning Watch, Square Peg. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring KLED, No Edits, Laser Beans. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

