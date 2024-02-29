COOKIE TIME: Girl Scouts start selling outside West Seattle businesses Friday

Girl Scout Cookie fans, tomorrow (Friday, March 1) is the day – local scouts open “cookie booths” outside local businesses. According to the cookie finder on the Girl Scouts’ website, 12 West Seattle businesses host Scout troops’ cookie booths tomorrow afternoon and/or evening. But before we get to that list, the list of cookies is here – 12 flavors this year, including two that are gluten-free (Caramel Chocolate Chip and Toffee-tastic), four that are vegan (Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, and Toast-Yay!) – and all 12 are certified kosher and halal.

Now – here’s where you’ll find our area’s first round of cookie booths tomorrow, according to the Girl Scouts’ website:

Roxbury Safeway 2 pm-8 pm

Junction True Value 3 pm-5 pm

Husky Deli 3 pm-7 pm

Marination Ma Kai 4 pm-6 pm

Menchie’s 4 pm-6 pm

West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) 4 pm-8 pm

Easy Street Records 4 pm-8 pm

Trader Joe’s 4 pm-8 pm

Junction QFC 4 pm-8 pm

Westwood QFC 4 pm-8 pm

Admiral Safeway 4-8 pm

Junction Safeway 4-8 pm

If you can’t cookie-shop until the weekend, you’ll find additional locations and different hours Saturday and beyond. Cookie-booth season continues through Sunday, March 17; you can also buy online – if you search for cookie sales in your area, the search results will match you with a local troop from which you can buy online, as well as the nearest booths’ locations and times.