West Seattle Bike Connections, pizza for preschoolers, more on the list for your Tuesday

(Alki on a recent windy day – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s our daily reminder of what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

ART & CRAFT FELLOWSHIP: Drop in at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW) until noon. “Bring your paints, collage materials, jewelry findings, knitting, sewing or craft supplies and join others in creative endeavors. Be encouraged and encourage others!”

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how.

DINE OUT FOR ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL: 4-9 pm at Mioposto (2141 California SW), drop in and tell them you’re supporting Alki Co-op. Takeout too (but not via DoorDash).

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LEARN ASL: Free weekly classes, 6 pm at West Seattle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). Start any Tuesday night! Details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with friends old and new! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: You’re invited to WSBC’S 6:30 pm online meeting at High Point Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW) – our calendar listing has info.

TOASTMASTERS 832: You’re invited to their 6:30 pm online meeting – our calendar listing has RSVP info so you can get the link.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSAL: Interested in singing with a choir? The Boeing Employees Choir – not limited to Boeing employees – rehearses in West Seattle, 6:30 pm at American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska), and you’re invited to drop in.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: New, 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What’s ahead? Preview it via our event calendar – and if you have something to add, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!