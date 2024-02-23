TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday + weekend info

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, February 23, last weekday of midwinter break for many local schools.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast is for sunshine and a high in the low 50s (Thursday’s high was 56, five degrees above normal). Sunrise will be at 7:01 am, sunset at 5:44 pm.

WEEKEND NOTES

*The two right northbound lanes on the 1st Avenue South Bridge are scheduled to be closed Saturday morning (February 24) for road work, 6 am-noon.

*Alki will be busier than usual for this time of year on Saturday, with the Special Olympics Polar Plunge bringing a variety of vehicles including a lineup of food trucks.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene). Thank you!