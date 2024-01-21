WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two thefts

Two reader reports of West Seattle thefts:

HARDTOP STOLEN: This report and photo are from Lyn:

My Mazda Miata hardtop, which had specially installed bolted locks to prevent theft, was drilled off before my discovery the morning of Jan 12 in a lighted alley apartment lot (next to other cars) in the Alki area. This current removal was a concerted effort requiring multiple people and tools and also involved the removal of all items in the glove compartment, car inside, and trunk. Approximately $6,000 of damage was done to the car. This hardtop is not replaceable and was useful for the driver’s visibility (soft convertible tops have small back windows). SPD report number is 2024-901158.

PACKAGE STOLEN: This happened just after 1 pm today, reports Jenn:

We had a package stolen from our front door. We have video from our Ring camera – they were wearing a blue jacket (looks like they’re attempting to look like an Amazon delivery person), red backpack, gray beanie with Pom Pom, and were masked. We’re off 34th and Morgan and have a gate that they opened.

No report number yet; we’ll add when it’s available.