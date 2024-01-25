WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white work truck

The report and photo are from FL:

Sometime between 8 pm 1/24 and 7 am 1/25 my 1998 Chevy (white) 1500 pickup was stolen from sw Henderson st / 35th Ave SW. It was parked on SW Henderson St between the public library and the Shell gas station. The Shell gas station camera was pointed directly at the spot it was parked in. It was a work truck that I used daily. It had a metal tool rack on the back in place of a canopy. This is the second white truck my family has had stolen from us in the last six months from this location. About 6 months ago our other truck was stolen at roughly the same time of night within a block of this location. Rampant car theft in the area.