UPDATE: SFD, SPD response at The Whittaker, unfounded

3:51 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW) for what was initially dispatched as a report of a man in the parking garage, “stabbed with scissors.” We’re waiting to hear what responders have found.

3:59 PM: Firefighters waiting for the green light to go in have just been told by dispatch that SPD hasn’t found the reported victim yet.

4:03 PM: SFD has reduced the response; it still has units standing by at nearby Station 32 in case they’re needed.

4:10 PM: “No patient found,” so the response is being canceled.