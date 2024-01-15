GRATITUDE: Successful donation drive to help people stay warm

Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (WSB sponsor) is expressing gratitude for all the generous people who donated to this year’s coats/warm clothing donation drive during the holiday season: “Thank you, West Seattle! Our 10th year was the most successful yet.” In the photo is local resident Rodger Tanner with the final load of donations – which totaled four car/truckloads this year!

(If you have coats/warm clothing in good shape that you didn’t get a chance to donate during the holidays, the West Seattle Food Bank‘s Clothesline accepts donations, and the Westside Neighbors Shelter often needs them too – here’s their most-recent request.)