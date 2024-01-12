WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Here’s what our area’s only shelter needs now

(WSB photo, last month)

Weather like this is dangerous for many, and potentially deadly for people who live outdoors. As you probably know, West Seattle has only one emergency shelter, powered by volunteers and donations, and it could use some help – here’s an update from Westside Neighbors Shelter manager Keith Hughes:

My heartfelt thanks to the West Seattle Community for your overwhelming response to getting the shelter kitchen stocked up for the winter. Thanks to all of you we are now fully stocked with paper goods, coffee, creamer, peanut butter, and pancake syrup.

Now that the bitter cold has arrived, we are going to be open 24 hours a day at least through January 18th to meet the needs of our unhoused neighbors.

What we need now are stocking caps, gloves, warm clothing like sweatshirts, sweaters (washable) coats, and long underwear.