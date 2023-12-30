West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORTS: Indecent-exposure, sexual-harassment incidents

December 30, 2023 7:59 pm
10 COMMENTS
 Crime | West Seattle news

We received both of these reports today from readers who wanted to alert the community:

INDECENT EXPOSURE: The teenage victim’s mother sent this:

A couple of weeks ago, while my 15-year-old daughter was walking home from school by Holy Rosary. A car pulled up along side of her and stopped. She looked at the person and realized that he was masturbating while staring at her. She ran as fast as she could to our house. She described this person as older male 40-50 yo., black hair, dark complexion. The car was light blue and was beat up. My neighbor provided me a photo of the car driving.

My daughter confirmed this was the car. Unfortunately, it doesn’t capture much. I have made a police report. So incredibly horrible for her to be assaulted and so angry that this coward is getting away with this.

The police report number is 23-358983.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT: From the victim:

I wanted to share a harassment event that happened to me on 12/28/23 at approx 3:40 p, I was screamed at by a man (appeared to be in mid-late 40s?, dark hair and skin, slim to medium build) in a truck at the intersection of 35th Ave SW and Thistle who said “man, you’d be fun to [sexually explicit term].”. It appears that this is likely a repeat offender – with something similar happening to my friend who lives at the same intersection with a similar vehicle last year. It’s highly concerning that this has happened again and the things being said are increasingly explicit and want other women to be aware of this person and vehicle.

(Photo from 12/28/23 incident)

Color: Black, Model: Maybe Silverado, Year: Older, Type: Truck

In the 2022 event, the victim reported that the man in the truck parked and watched her mow, then showed that he was recording her on his phone, and hollered (in crude language) that he would watch the video and gratify himself. When the recent victim posted on a social-media site earlier today, she said, another person commented, “This same person shouted something similar to me on Roxbury and 29th on Wednesday around 3:30 pm.” The recent victim’s police-report number is 23-373893.

10 Replies to "READER REPORTS: Indecent-exposure, sexual-harassment incidents"

  • Wsresident December 30, 2023 (8:06 pm)
    I’m so grateful to hear stuff like this being reported and talked about. Back in my teens this kind of harassment was so common and no one blinked an eye, even women seemed to accept this behavior as normal.

    • wsres December 30, 2023 (9:06 pm)
      I was thinking the same thing. As young ladies, we endured a lot and it was just “part of being a woman”. I am so glad that young women now are not expected to endure this type of behavior from men.

  • Gatewood Rsd December 30, 2023 (8:16 pm)
    A couple months ago when I was walking my dogs along 35th near Myrtle a guy in a black truck yelled a very crude sexual comment at me. Now wondering if this was the same guy. 

    • Ash December 30, 2023 (9:10 pm)
      I am so sorry this is terrifying.I definitely recommend checking the sex offender list with the radius set to 5 miles (the max) to see if he’s on that list and if so you can report that with our case number above. https://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=54473

  • Garbage Men Everywhere December 30, 2023 (8:33 pm)
    This man also yelled sexually explicit things to me a few blocks away (off Holden) this summer.

    • Ash December 30, 2023 (9:09 pm)
      I am so sorry this happened to you too.I highly recommend checking the sex offender list with the radius set to 5 miles (the max) to see if he’s on that list and if so you can report that with our case number above. https://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=54473

  • ConcernedWestSea December 30, 2023 (8:39 pm)
    This is all horrible. Is there a picture of this truck? 

  • Seattlite December 30, 2023 (8:47 pm)
    I hope SPD finds this sexual predator before he escalates to another level of criminal behavior.

  • Ash December 30, 2023 (9:01 pm)
    I am one of the people this man harassed (from this post). It was a year and a half ago.  There is a ring post and a next door post on this with pictures and video. Dear West Seattle Blog can you please add the picture of the truck we provided so that people can see if this is the same guy that harassed them? And also so everyone knows to be on the lookout. I would love to see these two incidents as separate posts so that tips for each don’t get confused. Thank you for all you do to inform and help the community!

  • WSB December 30, 2023 (9:21 pm)
    Photo from 12/28/23 harassment incident added.

