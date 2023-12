From the WSB inbox, sent by Ralph:

This morning, Saturday, December 23, I found about 10 pieces of mail in the middle of my street, 7700 block of 14th Ave. SW.

The mail was was addressed to various recipients in the 8100 and 8400 blocks of 7th Ave. SW, and one item, a Christmas card, had been opened.

I turned in the likely stolen mail to the Post Office at Westwood Village.