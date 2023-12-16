West Seattle, Washington

16 Saturday

HAPPENING NOW: C & P Coffee’s Holiday Craft Fair

December 16, 2023
 West Seattle news

Every holiday season, C & P Coffee (5612 California; WSB sponsor) opens its doors to local artists and crafters to sell their work, and today’s the day. Among this year’s participants is local artist Jennifer Carrasco, participating in the C & P fair one last time:

She’s scaling down what’s been a prolific painting career. Other sights include these wood figures by Josh and Jim from Vashon Island:

And nature-inspired art by Alma from A Wild Braid:

See what treasures you find by visiting the C & P fair before 2 pm.

