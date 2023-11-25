West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Santa on two wheels

Thanks to the crew at Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the photo. Santa is on two wheels today instead of riding in the reindeer-drawn sleigh. You can stop by the shop for a photo with Santa on the classic tandem bike until 3 pm today. While you’re there, check out the Small Biz Saturday sale on bikes and gear (and find out about the AB&B layaway plan).

P.S. As published Friday, here’s our list of all the West Seattle Santa photo ops listed in our Holiday Guide so far!

