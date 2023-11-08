WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: 2 more sightings

Two more West Seattle coyote sightings to share. First, one texted to us tonight: “Wanted to report a coyote sighting in North Admiral going east at SW Walker St toward 41st Ave SW.” Second, one that was sent by Martine on Halloween night:

I live on 34th Ave SW, between Andover and Charlestown, and this morning I had an encounter with what I think was a coyote. It was 7am and I was walking my dog. The coyote was only 6 feet away, not scared at all, and looked incredibly healthy. He did not run when I tried to scare it away and stayed within my eye-sight until I decided to just go back home and walk my dog later. It was a little unnerving.

As always, we want to note that we publish these sightings for awareness, not alarm, and for education: Here’s the state’s advice on do’s and don’t’s for coexisting with coyotes. (For previous sightings, click on the coverage-category link – “coyotes” – under the headline above and scroll through our archive.)