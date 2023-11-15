TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday arrives

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, November 15th.
WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Cloudy with a chance of rain early, then becoming sunny, high in the upper 40s. Sunrise today is at 7:14 am; sunset, 4:32 pm.
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here. P.S. Metro is recruiting for a new Fares Cabinet to discuss the future of fares.
Water Taxi is on its regular schedule too.
Washington State Ferries – The usual 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.
High Bridge – the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
Low Bridge:
1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.
If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!
