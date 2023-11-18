Looking for a bazaar to sell at? Village Green West Seattle wants you!

Though today was the biggest holiday bazaar day of the season, there are more to come, including one at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) that has room for more vendors – here’s the announcement:

Village Green West Seattle is hosting a local Festive Holiday Fair. We are looking for 5-6 more local artists, candle makers, quilters, glass makers, ETC., to come and set up shop at our community. This event is open to the public; it will be on Wednesday, December 6th, from 12-3 pm. Local vendors/artists, please reach out to Corinne at corinne@villagegreenretirement.com or call 206.937.6122 to reserve your spot.