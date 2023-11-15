Learn secrets to avoiding burnout – if you can take a noontime break tomorrow!

If you can get to West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor) at noontime tomorrow, you can learn secrets to avoiding burnout – and more – free! Here’s what’s happening:

On Thursday, November 16th @ 12 pm, Chieko Watanabe, a long, experienced motivational coach will share some secrets to avoid burnout and to set achievable priorities and expectations. If you find yourself playing catch up more often than you should, then you will be glad you have attended. Info and (free) registration is available: here!