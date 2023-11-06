Here’s why you might see a snowplow this week

(WSB file photo)

No, the forecast isn’t for temperatures THAT low, though it’s cooled down a bit from last week, but you might see a snowplow. SDOT says it’s having “a snowplow training exercise” today and tomorrow, to make sure the equipment’s working and that drivers know their routes. SDOT’s announcement explains:

During this practice run, SDOT snowplow drivers travel the specific routes they would clear during and after a real snow and ice storm, following a network of pre-identified arterial streets all across the city. This helps drivers be familiar with the latest street conditions. At the same time, other City of Seattle specialists ensure vehicles, equipment, and supplies are where they need to be at several maintenance facilities in Seattle.

SDOT says Seattle Public Utilities and Parks drivers are also cross-trained to drive snowplows. Here are some links to save in case of snow:

–Snowplow routes map

–Winter Weather Response map (during snow/ice events, it’ll show you what’s been cleared)

–Winter-weather info/resources