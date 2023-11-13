FOLLOWUP: West Seattle’s new port cranes on the way

(June 2021 photo by David Hutchinson)

Two and a half years after those four cranes arrived for the first berth to open at West Seattle’s modernized Terminal 5, two more are about to arrive for the second berth. Construction is finishing up on the south berth; the Northwest Seaport Alliance had previously said the cranes were expected to arrive in October, but we’re now into mid-November, so we followed up today to check on the status. They’re on the way from ZPMC in China, according to NWSA spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh, and expected to arrive sometime next week. She says we’ll have a few days advance alert about their arrival. The south berth is being leased by SSA Terminals, exercising its option to lease it in addition to the north berth, where it started accepting cargo almost two years ago.