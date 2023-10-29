West Seattle, Washington

29 Sunday

41℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

October 29, 2023 10:19 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | High Point | West Seattle news

Police investigating multiple 911 calls about suspected gunfire in High Point have found evidence. The reports came in just before 9:30 pm, and officers have since reported finding 16 shell casings. (updated) This was described as a “drive-by shooting” in the 5900 block of 32nd SW; no report of any injuries so far, but according to what officers told dispatch, at least one vehicle might have been damaged, in addition to one caller reporting “bullets inside her house.”

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation"

  • Frightened October 29, 2023 (11:20 pm)
    Reply

    Yes, I heard these while inside. A terrifyingly loud and automatic sound.It lasted 3 seconds or less, and soon after I heard loud engine noises from a ‘muscle’ car.Will be moving out soon. That’s four shootings or more within three blocks these past 5 months if we can.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.