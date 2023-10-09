Holiday closures/changes, and what else is happening on your West Seattle Monday

(This morning’s sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

As noted earlier, today is a state (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) and federal (Columbus Day) holiday. That means some closures and changes:

SEATTLE PARKS FACILITIES: Most are closed today – here’s the list.

LIBRARIES: City and county systems are both closed today.

US POSTAL SERVICE: No regular delivery; post offices closed.

BANKS: Most (if not all) closed in observance of the federal holiday.

And here’s what IS happening – Monday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FOR VETERANS: If you need help filing a disability claim, the DAV offers free drop-in assistance 9 am-1 pm. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

POP-UP ART SHOW: First day of a one-week pop-up organized by Alki Arts and showcasing multiple local artists, 11 am-5 pm in the Senior Center’s corner space (California and Oregon).

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, this is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MONDAY MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONTHLY INTRODUCTION TO MEDITATION: The Alki Dharma Community welcomes you to this regular second-Mondays event, 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

BEDHEAD OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 7 pm (signups at 6:30) – info in our calendar listing.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three weekly events – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ?