WestFest, change-of-seasons sunset watch, theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Heron early this morning, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

In the hours before autumn arrives late tonight, you have many options! Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor gym for kids 5 and under and their caregivers, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

FREE BUSINESS TOOLS WORKSHOP: Noon at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor).

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WESTFEST: Holy Rosary School‘s annual two-day “carnival of community” is back! WestFest starts 6-10 pm tonight on the campus (off 42nd SW north of SW Genesee) – here’s the entertainment schedule.

EQUINOX EVENT WITH ECLIPSE INFO: Join expert skywatcher/editor Alice Enevoldsen for not only her fall equinox sunset watch, but also info on watching next month’s solar eclipse – she’ll have free viewing glasses! Upper Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), 6:30-7:30 pm (the sun sets around 7).

FOOTBALL: High-school season continues, with the annual Huling Bowl game tonight between West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School at 7 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Also at 7 pm, at West Seattle Stadium, Seattle Prep plays O’Dea.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: John Brazell and Mark Wagner at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover.

LIVE IN-STORE AT EASY STREET: Kitchen Radio performs at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm.

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘MATT & BEN’: Third weekend for the acclaimed play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Shadow Pattern EP Release with special guests Denim Genie and Fragile Bloom, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm at The Skylark, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!