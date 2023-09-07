REMINDER: Beach fire season is over

With the weekend in view, a reminder – Alki Beach’s fire rings have been picked up and taken away because beach-fire season ended on Labor Day. (Thanks to Guy for the nudge to remind you.)
This is so lame. This is the best time to have a fire on the beach and besides, you couldn’t even have a fire on the beach for a lot of the summer due to the burn ban.
