REMINDER: Beach fire season is over

September 7, 2023 4:30 pm
With the weekend in view, a reminder – Alki Beach’s fire rings have been picked up and taken away because beach-fire season ended on Labor Day. (Thanks to Guy for the nudge to remind you.)

  • Ed September 7, 2023 (4:42 pm)
    This is so lame. This is the best time to have a fire on the beach and besides, you couldn’t even have a fire on the beach for a lot of the summer due to the burn ban. 

