West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

67℉

UPDATE: ‘Major natural-gas leak’ response on SW Genesee

September 9, 2023 1:12 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

1:12 PM: This morning we mentioned paving work on SW Genesee between 26th and 30th SW. Now there’s a gas leak in the area and the street will be closed until it’s handled – SFD and SPD are headed that way.

1:15 PM: Firefighters have told dispatch it’s a “4-inch main behind a piece of heavy equipment.” They’re having residents in the immediate vicinity “shelter in place” with windows closed. They say the wind “appears to be blowing away” from the residences and are awaiting Puget Sound Energy (which provides gas service in our area).

Share This

6 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Major natural-gas leak' response on SW Genesee"

  • Rachel September 9, 2023 (1:17 pm)
    Reply

    Is that all the sirens?

    • WSB September 9, 2023 (1:25 pm)
      Reply

      Yes.

      • Rachel September 9, 2023 (1:27 pm)
        Reply

        Damn. That is a lot of sirens. 

  • n7oep September 9, 2023 (1:23 pm)
    Reply

    Did someone forget to “Call before you dig”?

  • Tired WS Mom September 9, 2023 (1:25 pm)
    Reply

    6 fire trucks for this response?! Why are there so many gas main breaks going on lately. 

  • Nick September 9, 2023 (1:34 pm)
    Reply

    Geehz.   When I walked by 90min ago the road crew was standing around smoking while an operator worked the excavator…

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.