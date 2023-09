As previewed here, the West Seattle Eco-Fair is happening today, presented by by the Care for Creation Ministry of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Holy Rosary Catholic parishes. We dropped by early for a look at some of what you’ll see – including information you can act on, like the plastic-avoidance display featured above, and RainWise (below):

This continues until 2 pm today.

It’s happening in the Walmesley Center at OLG, on the northeast corner of 35th/Myrtle.