BIZNOTE: Free workout with a view Sunday

Enjoy the skyline view and a free workout this Sunday, co-presented by Lake Washington Physical Therapy West Seattle on the rooftop of their 1309 Harbor Avenue SW HQ – here’s the announcement LWPTWS’s Mark Bouma sent to us to share with you so you can sign up ASAP.

Seattle Strength & Performance and Lake Washington Physical Therapy are teaming up to host a Rooftop Sunset Mobility Class on Sunday, September 27 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be in West Seattle at our clinic on Alki (1309 Harbor Ave SW).

The hour-long class will focus on improving active range of motion, building the brain-body connection, and helping participants relax and move better. The class is free, but advance registration is required because space is limited.

Event details:

Rooftop Sunset Mobility Class

Sunday, September 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Hosted by Seattle Strength & Performance and Lake Washington Physical Therapy

Free with registration

Participants should bring a yoga mat

Drinks and small bites will be served following the class

Registration is available here