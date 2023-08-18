TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 18th.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The heat alerts are over! Today’s forecast: Cloudy, then clearing, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:09 am; sunset will be at 8:16 pm.

WEEKEND NOTES

*Not in West Seattle but you might need to know – two big freeway closures this weekend, Friday night to Monday morning: Eastbound Highway 518 east pf 509 (so you can’t get to the airport or Southcenter that way), and both directions of I-405 between Bellevue and Renton.

*Two big Alki events this weekend – Saturday’s Alki Beach Sunset Run heads from the promenade onto the paths and back at 6 pm; Sunday’s Alki Beach Pride includes a street party on Alki Avenue SW between Marine and 60th, noon-7 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – regular schedule – check here for advisories.

Water Taxi – regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service. Check Vessel Watch to see where the boats are.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!